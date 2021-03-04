Jurgen Klinsmann describes what it was like playing against the late Diego Maradona. (1:29)

Diego Maradona's daughter Giannina has urged fans of the Argentina great to gather on March 10 at the Obelisk, Buenos Aires' historic monument, to demand "Justice for Diego".

Maradona died at the age of 60 of a heart attack on Nov. 25, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following successful brain surgery.

A total of seven individuals, including neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, who performed Maradona's brain surgery, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who treated the former Napoli star, are under investigation following his death.

Argentinian authorities are attempting to determine if there was negligence in Maradona's treatment following the operation. Three individuals could face a criminal case for manslaughter if found negligent.

"Justice for Diego - he didn't die, they killed him. Demand justice and punishment for those responsible" is the rallying cry of the organisers.

Giannina Maradona took to Twitter and urged fans to attend the gathering. She wrote: "Please! See you all there!" She added: "The truth will always come to light."

The San Isidro prosecutors' office will convene with specialists two days before the gathering at the Obelisk to establish if there was malpractice from those under investigation.

Maradona's eldest daughter, Dalma Maradona, tweeted this week: "How long will it be before Luque goes to prison??? And the useless psychiatrist and psychologists???? And the nurse????WHAT IS JUSTICE WAITING FOR???"

Audios of private conversations between doctors and individuals from Maradona's entourage were leaked to the media and have indicated the former Barcelona player was not being properly looked after prior to his death.

Dalma said she vomited after listening to the alleged audio messages exchanged between Luque and Cosachov on the day of the Argentina legend's death.