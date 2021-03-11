Jurgen Klinsmann describes what it was like playing against the late Diego Maradona. (1:29)

Diego Maradona's eldest daughters and his ex-wife, Claudia Villafane, were among family members of the Argentina legend that attended a rally at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires on Wednesday afternoon to demand "Justice for Diego."

Maradona died at the age of 60 of a heart attack on Nov. 25, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The gathering was announced last week on social media.

Villafane and Maradona's daughters were seen carrying a banner with the message: "social and judicial condemnation for those guilty."

Maradona's youngest son, Diego Fernando, was also present with his mother, Veronica Ojeda. A throng of mask-wearing fans showed up and participated in the demonstration.

Seven people, including neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, who performed Maradona's brain surgery two weeks before his death, are under investigation. Argentinian authorities are attempting to determine if there was negligence in Maradona's treatment following the operation. Three individuals could face a criminal case for manslaughter if found negligent.

"Justice for Diego -- he didn't die, they killed him. Demand justice and punishment for those responsible" is the rallying cry of the organisers.

The San Isidro prosecutors' office convened on Monday with specialists to establish if there was malpractice from those under investigation. It could take up to 21 days before a verdict is given.