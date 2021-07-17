Claudio Tapia said player schedules need to be sorted still. Photo by Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia has confirmed talks are ongoing regarding a one-off game between Argentina and Italy to commemorate the life of Diego Maradona.

The Argentina legend died on Nov. 25 at the age of 60 following a heart attack.

UEFA and CONMEBOL are reportedly looking to organise the encounter between Copa America winners Argentina and Euro 2020 champions Italy in Naples, the city where Maradona had some of his greatest successes.

"It is a dream but also a necessity by the two federations," Tapia said regarding the possible encounter.

"I know that work is being done, but we also have a reality of calendars that must be finalised. We need the European clubs to give the players three more days. We want it and so does Italy."

Possible dates in December and January 2022 are being considered for the game but Argentina and Italy have a busy schedule ahead with World Cup qualifiers in September, October and November.

Maradona was adored at Napoli, the club he joined in 1984 from Barcelona. A 1986 World Cup winner, Maradona led Napoli to their only two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup.

The club honoured his memory by renaming their ground the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

If the game is held this year, it will come just months after Italy's Euro 2020 triumph and Argentina's Copa America success.

Italy beat England on penalties to lift their first European title since 1968 while Argentina won their first major honour in 28 years by edging Brazil at the Maracana stadium.

Lionel Messi remembered Maradona in an emotional message he posted on Instagram after lifting his first major trophy with Argentina.

"And of course, [thanks] also to Diego, who for sure supported us wherever he is," he said.