An Instagram photo of Lionel Messi holding the Copa America trophy following Argentina's win over Brazil has become the most liked sports photo on the social media platform, surpassing a record 20 million likes.

Messi celebrated winning his first major title with Argentina as the Albiceleste lifted the Copa America after a 1-0 win over Brazil at the Maracana stadium.

Messi posted the picture with the caption: "What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!"

The post broke the previous record 19.8m likes which was held by Cristiano Ronaldo after he paid tribute to Diego Maradona following his death.

Ronaldo shared a black and white photograph of himself with Maradona and wrote: "Today I'm saying goodbye to a friend and the world is saying goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best of all-time. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but he leaves a legacy without limits and an emptiness that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

Messi, a six-time Ballon d'Or winner, was voted the player of the Copa America after his four goals and five assists in the competition.

The Argentina captain is expected to sign a new contract with Barcelona soon.