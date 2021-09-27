Mauricio Pochettino speaks about the possibility of Lionel Messi being fit to face Man City in the UCL. (0:40)

Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala have been included in the Argentina squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite injury concerns for both players.

The two players had been doubtful because of injuries but both are on the 30-man list selected by coach Lionel Scaloni for matches againt Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru.

Argentina captain Messi missed Paris Saint-Germain's last two games with a knee injury after being substituted during the 2-1 win over Lyon. Messi was back in training on Monday and could feature in Tuesday's Champions League game against Manchester City.

His presence is a big boost for Scaloni. Messi, who lifted the Copa America with Argentina this summer, scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Sept.9. In doing so, he moved past Pele with 79 goals, two more than the Brazil legend, to become the all-time men's leading scorer in South American competition.

Dybala, meanwhile, will sit out Juventus' Champions League game against Chelsea after sustaining a muscular injury that forced him to leave the pitch in his team's 3-2 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham Hotspur pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are also on the list. Those players were at the center of a controversy that saw a September qualifying match at Brazil be postponed over quarantine rules.

Argentina take on Paraguay in Asuncion on Oct. 7 before hosting Uruguay in Buenos Aires three days later and then Peru on Oct. 14.

The Albiceleste are second in their group with 18 points from eight games and six points adrift of leaders Brazil.