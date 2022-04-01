Ale Moreno believes there's no better way to leave the game than going out after a World Cup win. (0:44)

Sergio Aguero has decided against helping coach the Argentina team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.

Aguero, 33, retired from football in December of last year and hadn't played since October of 2021 after coming off during a game with Barcelona when he experienced chest pains caused by an arrhythmia during the first half of a draw with Alaves.

The former Manchester City star said in February that he would be part of Lionel Scaloni's backroom staff in Qatar, adding at the time that he needed to figure out role he'd play with the Argentina delegation in Qatar.

However, speaking with 'Equipo F' from ESPN Argentina in Qatar ahead of Friday's draw for the World Cup, Aguero changed course.

"The invitation to be part of Argentina staff was in the table. I spoke with Chiqui [Tapia, Argentina Football Association president] and I was clear with him about my goal to enjoy my time," Aguero said. "I'm going to Qatar, but as a fan.

"I have a great relationship with everyone from the national team but I don't see myself in the coaching staff and with the players on a day-to-day basis. They are asking for a role that isn't for me right now.

"I had a talk with [Lionel Messi] ... He and Scaloni gave me an idea of what they wanted from me. I asked them for some time to think about it and then told Chiqui that I wasn't ready for that. I will be available for any event related to Argentina national team, as an image or an ambassador but I don't want a day-to-day responsability with the team."

Regarding his health, Aguero said: "I still have to go to some checkups but I already started with some training in the gym. Little by little I started jogging, but not to a lot..I can play paddle tennis, golf."

Aguero twice won the Under-20 World Cup with Argentina. He was close to winning the World Cup in 2014 with the senior national team but Argentina lost 1-0 in extra time to Germany in the final at the Maracana stadium.

Seven years later at the same venue, Argentina, with Aguero on the squad, won their first major title in 28 years by beating Brazil 1-0 to lift the 2021 Copa America.

Argentina finished second in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying behind first-placed Brazil to secure an automatic spot at this year's World Cup.