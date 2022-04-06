Following Maradona's death in 2020, Steve Hodge said the shirt was not for sale. Jean-Yves Ruszniewski/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his infamous "Hand of God" goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for at least £4 million ($5.23 million), auctioneer Sotheby's said Wednesday.

The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped jerseys with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two goals by the forward, the second a solo effort that is considered to be one of the greatest ever scored.

It was Hodge's attempted back pass that Maradona chased before using his hand to push the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for the first goal. Following Maradona's death in 2020, Hodge said the shirt was not for sale.

Diego Maradona scored with his hand against England in 1986. Allsport/Getty Images

Brazilian great Pele's jersey from the 1970 World Cup final is the most expensive soccer shirt sold at auction, according to Guinness World Records. It fetched £157,750 in 2002, over three times the expected price.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers. He died at age 60 from a cardiac arrest.