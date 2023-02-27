Lionel Scaloni led Argentina to a third title in the country's history at the 2022 World Cup. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract until 2026, the country's FA said on Monday after he led the team to their World Cup triumph in Qatar last year.

Scaloni, who took Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, renewed his contract after meeting with AFA president Claudio Tapia in Paris on Monday, taking him through to the next World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the Senior Selection until 2026," the AFA said in a statement.

Scaloni, who played for Argentina's Newell's Old Boys, Lazio and Mallorca, began his time with the national team as part of the coaching staff led by Jorge Sampaoli, who was sacked after they exited in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"When trust is high, the communication is simple and effective. We will continue to invest in our national team project, along with Lionel Scaloni, manager of the world champions," Tapia said in a news release.

Scaloni has a record of 37 wins, 15 draws and five defeats in 57 games as Argentina's head coach.

Tapia travelled to Paris to attend FIFA's 'The Best' Awards where Scaloni is favourite to win Best Coach of 2022.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.