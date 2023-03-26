Lionel Messi shows off the World Cup trophy with the rest of the Argentina squad lifting their own replica model. (1:16)

Lionel Messi has been honoured by the Argentina Football Association who have renamed the national team's headquarters after him.

Messi, who captained Argentina to as they lifted the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has made 173 appearances for the Albiceleste since making his debut in 2005.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, along with Argentina FA president Claudio Tapia and national team manager Lionel Scaloni, unveiled a plaque outside the Albiceleste's training centre on Saturday.

"We experienced a historic day in our Casa de Ezeiza, which from today will be renamed Lionel Andres Messi, in tribute to the best player in the world," Tapia tweeted.

Argentina's headquarters are located in Ezeiza, which is 40 minutes away from Buenos Aires city centre.

Messi, who scored his 800th career goal in Thursday's 2-0 friendly win over Panama, was moved by the recognition.

"I've been coming here for 20 years, and I have always felt a very special energy," the former Barcelona star said. "This is very exciting for me. I'm very happy. It's a very, very special recognition.

"This place is something sensational. Even at the worst times, which I've had very bad moments, I would go in and forget everything. I would arrive and feel happy for being in this place and I still feel it. That's why today I feel very happy that, after so long, this is going to bear my name."

Lionel Messi scored his 800th career goal in Argentina's victory over Panama on Thursday. Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Messi, 35, had lost three straight finals with Argentina before lifting the Copa America in 2021 after defeating bitter rivals Brazil in the title game.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was sensational in Qatar and was voted the player of the tournament after his seven goals and three assists in seven appearances helped Argentina win their first world title in 36 years.

"I think that the tributes have to be done while one is alive, and this is a very special recognition for what this place means," Messi said. "That it [training centre] bears my name is something very nice."

Messi, who is one strike shy of scoring his 100th international goal with Argentina, will be back in action with the Albiceleste in Tuesday's international friendly against Curacao.