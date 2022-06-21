Carlos Tevez represented Boca Juniors during three separate spells over the course of his playing career. Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentine club Rosario Central have confirmed former Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus star Carlos Tevez as their new coach.

The 38-year-old retired from playing on June 4 after a stellar career that saw him make 748 club appearances, scoring 309 goals. He also earned 82 caps with Argentina.

Tevez left Boca Juniors a year ago and will now embark on a managerial career after signing a 12-month contract with the Rosario-based club on Tuesday.

Rosario Central were looking for a new coach after Leandro Somoza stepped down from the post last week citing a difference of opinion with the club's executives.

Tevez recently revealed he was excited at the prospect of embarking on a managerial career.

"I'm going to be a coach," he said. "I've taken that decision. I have the same butterflies in my stomach as I had when I played.

"My teams are going to play the way I feel football."

Tevez could make his coaching debut on June 24 when Rosario host Gimnasia in the domestic league.

Rosario Central goalkeeper Gaspar Servio says he and his teammates are ready to welcome Tevez with open arms.

He said ahead of Tevez's appointment: "For me it's something special that Carlitos [Tevez] can come here. If he does come here, the group will back him to the death. I hope he comes. He has a lot of experience as a player and we are all predisposed to learn and to help Central."

Rosario have won one and lost two of their opening four games and are 22nd in Argentina's top division.