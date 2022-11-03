Vivianne Miedema has scored two goals in five games in the WSL this season. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema has been granted a leave of absence by the club to "rest and recharge."

The Netherlands international, who finished at No. 11 in voting for the Ballon d'Or Femenin last month, has had a difficult season so far by her own standards, scoring just twice in the Women's Super League and was benched for Arsenal's last two games.

Miedema was also rested from the Netherland's squad along with other senior players for upcoming friendlies against Costa Rica and Denmark.

"Viv has been granted some time off to rest and recharge," an Arsenal spokesperson told ESPN.

"We are supporting her closely and she will be returning following the international break."

Arsenal will look to continue their flawless start to the WSL when they travel to bottom-placed side Leicester City on Sunday.