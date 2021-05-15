Mohamed Elneny has shown his support for Palestine on Twitter. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A team sponsor has voiced its concern to Arsenal over midfielder Mohamed Elneny's support for Palestine on social media, sources told ESPN.

Throughout the week, violence have escalated between Israeli and Palestinian groups in the Middle East.

Egypt international Elneny tweeted on May 10: "My heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine."

Arsenal's sponsor, the Lavazza Group, has released a statement saying it wants to discuss the situation with the club, telling The Mirror that "we are concerned about the club associated with such a message" and that the company is "fully committed against racism and antisemitism."

A club spokesman told ESPN that they've talked to Elneny about "the wider implications of his post" but said Arsenal employees and players are "entitled to express their views on their own platforms."

"As a club we are committed to confronting and eliminating all forms of discrimination and continue to champion the need for equality and diversity across all areas of life," the club spokesman said.