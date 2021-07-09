ESPN FC's Don Hutchison predicts what will happen to Mikel Arteta in the short term at Arsenal. (0:45)

Arsenal will be the next subject of Amazon's "All or Nothing" documentary series, the club announced in a statement on Friday.

The series will follow the north London club throughout the 2021-22 season, with the team hoping to improve on a disappointing 2020-21 where they finished eighth in the Premier League and exited the Europa League in the semifinals.

The series will also look at Arsenal players' life off the pitch, including England's breakout star Bukayo Saka, who has impressed in England's journey to the Euro 2020 final.

The All or Nothing series has previously covered Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, under the unsuccessful reign of Jose Mourinho.

"Arsenal will take our fans behind the curtain during a crucial season as we focus our efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition," the club said in a statement.

"As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and our training centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow our squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes, the work we do in our local and global communities and what connects the Arsenal family and our special club."