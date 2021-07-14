Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said winger Bukayo Saka is a "strong character" and backed the teenager to overcome the racist abuse directed at him on social media after his miss in England's shootout defeat to Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

The 19-year-old missed England's final spot-kick after Marcus Rashford, 23, and Jadon Sancho, 21, also failed to convert in the shootout, with all three subsequently subjected to racist abuse online.

- Stream Show Racism The Red Card on ESPN+

The comments prompted a police investigation and brought widespread condemnation.

Arteta told Sky Sports he had spoken to Saka and that was sure that he would be fine.

"He is such a strong character," Arteta added. "He has received a lot of love and support from world football, not only with Arsenal but the national team and the English fans because he doesn't deserve anything like [what] he has been through."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with social media companies on Tuesday to ask them to do more in the fight against online abuse.

"Hopefully the laws will become stronger. I think we're all going to try and make a strong case out of that," Arteta said. "Hopefully, it can have a big impact because it's the moment to put that right."

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has full faith Bukayo Saka will bounce back. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

A mural of Rashford in Manchester has been restored after it was vandalised on Sunday following England's Euro 2020 final loss.

The mural, a community street art project based on a photograph by Daniel Cheetham and painted by street artist Akse, was made in Rashford's honour in Withington, Manchester, and read: "Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose."

After it was vandalised, fans covered the offensive graffiti with messages of support and admiration for Rashford.

The 23-year-old said he was "on the verge of tears" after fans left the caring comments.

"The communities that wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up," he said on social media. He also tweeted out images of positive handwritten notes he has received.

"I can take critique of my performance all day long ... but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from."