An Arsenal fan has been handed a three-year stadium ban for abusing midfielder Granit Xhaka on social media, the club said on Friday.

The season-ticket holder was deemed to have "incited violence" towards Xhaka and aimed discriminatory abuse against an unnamed Tottenham Hotspur player on a social media platform last season.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

The details of the social media post were not revealed.

"A three-year stadium ban has been imposed on the individual, subject to appeal. This action is in line with our sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium," Arsenal said in a statement.

As part of their #StopOnlineAbuse campaign, Arsenal have committed to sharing information about banned individuals with other clubs, as well as encouraging fans to report abuse.

All 20 Premier League teams this week agreed to enforce league-wide punishments, including permanent bans, for individuals found to have behaved in an abusive manner towards any club employee, player, match official, steward or fan attending a game.