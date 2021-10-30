In a meeting between two sides in positive form, it was Arsenal who came away with a 2-0 win against Leicester City thanks to an inspired performance from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners went ahead as Gabriel Magalhaes headed home just five minutes in. The lead was doubled just 13 minutes later as Emile Smith Rowe instinctively pounced on a loose ball in the Foxes' box and finished clinically.

The second half wasn't quite as comfortable for the visitors, but Arsenal defended resolutely, with Ramsdale pulling off the save of the season, to secure the clean sheet and all three points.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Positives

Arsenal started the game superbly, with Leicester unable to get anywhere near matching their energy and ingenuity, resulting in a 2-0 lead within 18 minutes. The team pressed from the front, showed plenty of solidity at the back and cut Leicester open with ease.

Arsenal's two experienced strikers and exciting wingers worked together marvellously. The Gunners were put under plenty of pressure in the second half but dug deep to maintain the clean sheet -- showing a different but equally impressive side of their game to the first period.

Negatives

For all of the Gunners' impressive play in the first half, it will have been a bit concerning that brilliant goalkeeping was required from Ramsdale to prevent Leicester twice before the break. There were a couple of sloppy moments and the hosts were able to get on top at the start of the second period too.

Manager ratings out of 10

9 -- Mikel Arteta can be delighted with the way his side performed in an attacking and defensive sense. Arsenal started the game superbly and looked organised when required at the back. Arteta's decision to bring on Martin Odegaard as a sub was also vindicated with a positive performance.

Ramsdale was the star of the show with some stunning saves. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Aaron Ramsdale, 10 -- Having already made a superb fingertip save to deny Kelechi Iheanacho, Ramsdale produced an outstanding double save to claw out James Maddison's free kick and then deny Jonny Evans from the rebound. There were also strong saves to stop Ademola Lookman and Harvey Barnes. No wonder Bernd Leno is sat on the bench.

DF Takehiro Tomiyasu, 8 -- Made a brilliant intervention to stop Maddison's through ball reaching Jamie Vardy in what was a secure defensive display, even with Barnes offering him an intriguing battle. The Japan international also made the odd foray forward.

DF Ben White, 7 -- Defended Boubakary Soumare's ball forward well, but gave away some unnecessary free kicks - one of which forced Ramsdale into his double save. Made some important interventions in the second half.

DF Gabriel Magalhaes, 9 -- Having almost done Arsenal out of a corner, the Brazilian got a brilliant header on Bukayo Saka's delivery to open the scoring. Showed composure in his defending and produced some brilliant defensive headers.

DF Nuno Tavares, 6 -- Made a fine run forward to create an opening that almost resulted in an Arsenal goal but had a few sloppy moments in the first half. Looked confident going forward throughout.

MF Bukayo Saka, 8 -- His run caused problems within the opening minute, before he put in a great corner for Gabriel's opener. He also helped in the build-up to the second but hit a poor effort after cutting in during the second half.

MF Thomas Partey, 7 -- Had a good effort from range saved well and looked comfortable in Arsenal's midfield, finding Saka well to start the move that resulted in Arsenal's second goal. Made an important intervention to stop the ball reaching Maddison in the box.

MF Albert Sambi Lokonga, 7 -- Showed great composure on the ball in some potentially tricky situations and helped out defensively when needed, even getting some important blocks in.

MF Emile Smith Rowe, 8 -- Was a constant threat down the left and took his goal brilliantly with an instinctive finish to give Arsenal an important second.

FW Alexandre Lacazette, 7 -- Got the ball in great areas and drove forward to create problems. Came close to assisting Aubameyang before being a menace in the box for Arsenal's second. Was quiet in the second half before going off.

FW Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 7 -- Will feel that he could have done better with his shot just after Gabriel's opener, but Arsenal's captain put in an impressive display. He pressed brilliantly from the front in the first half and did well to give the defence some respite in the second. Was unlucky not to see a brilliant volley across goal find an Arsenal head, then be denied from the ensuing corner.

Substitutes

Martin Odegaard, 6 -- Replaced Lacazette in the 58th minute and showed intelligence in his play, slipping Saka through with a nice pass.

Nicolas Pepe, N/A -- Replaced Saka in the 85th minute and worked hard, while also getting some nice touches on the ball.

Sead Kolasinac, N/A -- Replaced Smith Rowe in the 90th minute to help Arsenal see out the game.