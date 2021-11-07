Steve Nicol says Watford can feel hard done by in their 1-0 defeat against Arsenal. (1:36)

Arsenal's charge towards the top four continued as Emile Smith Rowe's composed finish secured a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Watford side who are still searching for their first clean sheet of the season.

The Gunners should have been in front at the break, but Bukayo Saka's goal was ruled out for offside before Ben Foster denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot with a combination of arm and knee.

But the hosts refused to relent, and Smith Rowe's second-half strike was nothing less than Mikel Arteta's side deserved as the Gunners finally made their dominance count to take all three points.

Positives

The North London side really are gunning for it at the moment. Arteta's men extended their unbeaten run to 10 games to continue their ascent towards the top four, and moved level on points with fourth-placed West Ham ahead of the Hammers' clash with Liverpool.

Negatives

Despite completely dominating possession, Arsenal lacked sharpness in front of goal and this one could have been over by the break had the hosts not squandered a series of chances.

Manager rating out of 10

Mikel Arteta, 7 - 100 games up as Arsenal manager for Arteta, who was forced into a single change with Ainsley Maitland-Niles replacing the injured Thomas Partey, and the former impressed in a man-of-the-match display as Arsenal controlled the game all afternoon.

Emile Smith Rowe celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Aaron Ramsdale, 6 - Rarely troubled. Commanded his area well and produced a big hand to claw away a clipped Kiko Femenia cross, although he got away with one when he completely misjudged a ball forward, but thankfully Josh King hit the side-netting.

DF Takehiro Tomiyasu, 6 - Stuck to his task well to get back at Emmanuel Dennis and win possession after the Watford man had initially done well to wriggle away. Relieved some late pressure with an important header to repel a Watford free-kick on the right.

DF Ben White, 8 - Showed his confidence with a couple of surging runs out from the back to carry Arsenal up the field and good feet to skip past a couple of challenges which allowed Smith Rowe to expertly steer home the winning goal, before cutting out a perilous low-cross in the closing stages.

DF Gabriel, 7 - Left needing some treatment after receiving an elbow from King, but no further action was taken with the contact deemed accidental. Came close to putting the hosts ahead with a downward header at the back post which was superbly kept out by Foster.

DF Nuno Tavares, 7 - A bright outing from the full-back who showed plenty of strength and endeavour as he made a nuisance of himself on the left and forced a series of early corners. Came out on top in a couple of duels with Femenia and was good value for his clean sheet.

MF Bukayo Saka, 7 - Caused problems on the left throughout. Thought he'd crashed the Gunners in front only for VAR to chalk the goal off for offside, and he continued to cause problems on the right with a sharp turn of pace and some inviting deliveries into the box.

MF Albert Sambi Lokonga, 7 - Should have been rewarded with an assist when he cleverly lifted the ball through to Lacazette, but was caught dawdling on the ball by Juran Kucka who struck just wide. Stung the hands of Foster with a thumping effort in the dying embers.

MF Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 8 - Brilliant. Did well to pick out Aubameyang in a crossing position with a lovely slotted ball into the tramlines and he was the architect again when he slid a glorious pass into Alexandre Lacazette, before Saka's effort was chalked off.

MF Emile Smith Rowe, 8 - He's probably still running. Three goals in three games now for the Arsenal academy graduate who produced another tireless performance and showed excellent composure to calmly stroke the Gunners ahead from the edge of the box.

FW Alexandre Lacazette, 6 - Huffed, puffed, but couldn't quite blow the Hornets away. The Frenchman failed to adjust his feet with Lokonga's pass begging to be hit. He won his side a spot kick when he was crashed into by ex-Tottenham man Danny Rose, but Aubameyang couldn't take advantage.

FW Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 4 - Lacked killer instinct. The Gabon international couldn't steer home Lacazette's deflected effort and his penalty was superbly kept out by 38-year-old Foster. Booked for clipping Femenia and cost Odegaard a goal too.

Substitutes

MF Martin Odegaard, 7 - Replaced Lacazette in the 69th minute; not a bad change to have up your sleeve! Showed his class to start and finish a flowing Arsenal move, but the goal was chalked off for offside thanks to a needless touch from Aubameyang.

MF Mohamed Elneny, NR - Replaced the ever-impressive Smith Rowe as Arteta looked to cement his midfield and ease some jangling nerves from the men in red and he got an important touch to nick the ball away from King when he was looking to pull the trigger.

FW Gabriel Martinelli, NR - Replaced Saka for the final couple of minutes and wasted no time in showing Rose a clean pair of heels and drew a last-ditch foul from Moussa Sissoko to get Arsenal over the line.