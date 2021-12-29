Mark Ogden reacts to the news of the Premier League deciding to continue with festive fixtures. (0:50)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss his side's Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

It is the latest setback for Arsenal after their clash against Wolves on Dec. 28 was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Molineux club.

Arsenal were without Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles for the 5-0 victory at Norwich City on Boxing Day after the players tested positive for the virus.

A club statement on Wednesday read: "Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well."

Arteta becomes the latest manager to miss a Premier League game after Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira were also unable to be on the touchline for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively over the festive schedule.

The Spaniard previously tested positive in March 2020, shortly before the pandemic forced the Premier League to shut down for more than three months.

Arteta spent three years in Manchester as Pep Guardiola's assistant before becoming Arsenal head coach in 2019.