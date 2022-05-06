Mikel Arteta has signed a deal that will keep him at the Emirates until 2025. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract at the Emirates, the club announced on Friday.

Arsenal women's manager Jonas Eidevall also signed a new deal, keeping him at the north London club until 2024.

- ESPN's notebook: The inside stories from around the world

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today," Arteta said.

"When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he's said, and that Stan has said when I've been together with both of them, they've always delivered.

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."

Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal manager in December 2019 and enjoyed early success, winning the FA Cup just six months later.

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League this season with four games remaining as Arteta bids to secure Champions League football at the club for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile, Eidevall has pushed the Women's Super League title race to the wire and heads into Sunday's final game of the season just a point behind leaders Chelsea.

The Swedish coach joined from Rosengard last summer and could help the club to their fourth WSL title.

"It's great. It allows me to continue to work for a club that I love so much and be around people that I really, really like, and to be able to achieve things together, so I'm really looking forward to that," Eidevall said.