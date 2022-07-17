New Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus was on the scoresheet again, this time in a 2-0 friendly win over Frank Lampard's Everton. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed Gabriel Jesus as a striker who "creates chaos" after he continued his encouraging preseason form in Saturday's 2-0 win over Everton.

In his first start for the club following a £45 million move from Manchester City, Jesus scored the opening goal and created the second for Bukayo Saka as the Gunners won the Charm City Match in Baltimore.

Jesus also scored on his debut in last week's win over Nurnberg and he set the tone for a comfortable victory with an impressive 45-minute burst before being substituted at half-time as both sides made a host of changes.

- Saliba can be Arsenal first-team star next season - Arteta

- Transfer report cards: Rating Arsenal's business so far

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"He creates chaos and uncertainty and is always on your shoulder, he is always there to nick the ball off you, he's always in front of the goal," Arteta said.

"He is a real threat and he is what we need. He is the one: Whenever we give the ball, he is straight away active, putting pressure on and getting his team behind him. He has developed his leadership skills a lot. I can see straight away what he is trying to do with the boys and he is the type of guy we want.

"I love these kind of players, they're streetwise, they learn a lot, they know how to feel they can take advantage of any situation and that's what we need. We had other qualities -- Gabi and Eddie [Nketiah] as well, they have different qualities."

Saka, Arsenal's other goal-scorer on Saturday, is locked in talks with the club over a contract extension -- the England international has a year left on his current deal, although there is an option for a further year -- but Arteta sounded confident about a positive outcome.

"We will try," he said. "We both have the same intention. It is a matter of time."

Arteta also shed light on various absentees currently missing from training.

"We have Kieran [Tierney] with a slight problem, we have Emile [Smith Rowe] with a muscular niggle, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu as well and Ben [White]," he added.

"[Fabio] Vieira has a slight problem in his bone, hopefully he will start to train in the next week or so."