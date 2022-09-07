Bernd Leno spent four years at Arsenal before leaving to join Fulham this season. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who joined Fulham this summer, has said he was forced out at the Emirates due to club "politics" rather than performances.

Leno served as backup goalkeeper last season after being replaced by Aaron Ramsdale, who joined from Bournemouth, and the German goalkeeper ended his time at Arsenal last month by joining newly promoted Premier League side Fulham.

Arsenal also signed American goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution, who joined in June after agreeing a deal last February.

"When I realised that it wasn't about performance or quality, I knew I had to go," Leno told German newspaper Sport Bild. "During the preparation I saw that it's not about performance, it's just about politics. It was clear to me: I have to get out of here."

Leno has been handed the starting role at Fulham, appearing in their last four opening Premier League games.

The 30-year-old began his career at Bayer Leverkusen, where he made 304 appearances before beginning a four-year spell at Arsenal in 2018.

"The most important thing for me is to find my rhythm again," Leno added. "Especially after I wasn't actually able to train properly at Arsenal and had no preparation. It's up to me to get the focus back on the national team."

Leno has nine international caps for Germany, his last appearance coming against Liechtenstein in September 2021.