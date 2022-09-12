Supporters at Thursday night's European action involving Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death. (2:06)

Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium in London has been called off ahead of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, UEFA announced on Monday.

The U.K. has entered a period of national mourning following the death of the queen on Thursday, and last weekend's Premier League fixtures were cancelled as a mark of respect.

The Europa League clash is the first to be suspended this week. A UEFA statement read: "This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

A UEFA source told ESPN they are confident Chelsea's Champions League game against FC Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned.

An Arsenal statement on Thursday read: "Our UEFA Europa League home fixture against PSV Eindhoven, scheduled for Thursday Sept. 15, has been postponed.

"The postponement follows liaison between UEFA, the Metropolitan Police and ourselves, after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We apologise for any convenience this may cause and share our thanks for your support and understanding."

Meanwhile, the English Football League (EFL) -- which runs the three divisions below the Premier League -- said tributes will be paid to the queen at grounds across the country when games in the second-tier Championship as well as League One and League Two resume from Tuesday.

A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by players, flags to be flown at half-staff and the national anthem -- "God Save the King" -- to be played in stadiums.

"With a national policing plan now in operation," the EFL said, referring to the days leading up to the funeral, during which the queen's coffin will lie in state in London, "the League and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures."

The EFL said it will work on a "case-by-case basis."

The English Football Association (FA) also announced on Monday that the Women's Super League and Women's Championship would take place as scheduled on the weekend after opening day fixtures were cancelled last week.

Information from Associated Press was included in this report.