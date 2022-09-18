Ethan Nwaneri made history for Arsenal. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri became the Premier League's youngest ever-player on Sunday, making history when he came on as a substitute in their 3-0 win at Brentford.

Nwaneri came on for Fabio Vieira in the 90th minute as Mikel Arteta's men cruised to a 3-0 win at the Brentford Community Stadium. Vieira had earlier struck a superb goal in his first start for the club, while William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus were also on target as Arsenal moved back to the top of the table.

At 15 years, five months and 23 days, Nwaneri broke the record previously held by Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (16 years, 30 days). In doing so, the midfielder became Arsenal's youngest-ever senior player, breaking the record held by Cesc Fabregas (16 years, five months and 24 days).

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Nwaneri's appearance marks the latest step in a promising career at Arsenal, where he has broken into the club's Under-21 set-up and also represented England at U16 level.

The youngster wasn't born when Arsenal's Emirates Stadium opened in 2006.