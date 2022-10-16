Janusz Michallik is full of praise for Arsenal after they overcame a potentially tricky encounter with Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League. (1:30)

Sunday's Premier League match between Leeds United and table toppers Arsenal was temporarily suspended shortly after kickoff due to a power cut at Elland Road.

Sources told ESPN that the hawkeye van had a power outage, meaning there was no communication between VAR and officials.

With no solution to the problem after 10 minutes, the referee spoke to both managers and then asked the teams to return to the dressing room amid boos from the fans at the stadium.

Players returned to the pitch to warm up and play was restarted at 2:40 p.m. BST.

Information from ESPN's Dale Johnson was used in this report.