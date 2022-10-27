Matt Turner speaks about his USMNT teammates and explains why he doesn't like the golden generation phrase. (1:32)

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed Thursday night's Europa League match at PSV Eindhoven, adding another injury worry for the U.S. men's national team ahead of the World Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Turner felt "discomfort" in his groin at training on Wednesday forcing the club to turn to No. 1 keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made his Europa League debut in a 2-0 loss to PSV.

"Yesterday in training he had some discomfort in his groin and he tried this morning but he was not well so Aaron had to play," Arteta said. "We have to assess it, but it did not look like a serious injury".

Turner, 28, has played just four matches since transferring to the Gunners last summer from Major League Soccer's New England Revolution. Arsenal has one Europa League game remaining ahead of the World Cup, against Zurich on Nov. 3.

Turner was sidelined from Feb. 2 until April 30 after he played for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota, on a night where the kickoff temperature was 3-degrees-Fahrenheit.

Turner is one of four leading contenders for the three goalkeeper spots on the U.S. World Cup roster, which will be announced Nov. 9. The others are Middlesbrough's Zack Steffen, Luton Town's Ethan Horvath and New York City FC's Sean Johnson.

Midfielder Tyler Adams missed Leeds' Premier League loss to Fulham on Sunday because of an unspecified injury, with manager Jesse Marsch saying he is questionable for Saturday's game at Liverpool.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

