Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has dismissed reports linking him to Barcelona, praising the work Xavi has done in "lifting" the Catalan club as manager.

Arteta has guided Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table this season, which has reportedly led to Barca monitoring their former youth player as a potential long-term replacement for Xavi.

Xavi's side were knocked out of the Champions League group stages for a second year running this season, but Arteta insisted Barcelona were on a "really good path" despite that disappointment.

"What I can say is that I'm extremely happy and proud to be where I am," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's Europa League meeting with FC Zurich.

"Barcelona now are on a really good path. I think they have a phenomenal coach who is an absolute legend at the club and has lifted the whole place.

"You have to be very respectful of that."

Arteta started his playing career at Barcelona's academy but never made a senior appearance for them.

He has impressed since taking charge of Arsenal in his first managerial role three years ago, winning the FA Cup in 2020.

Arteta previously worked as an assistant coach to Barca legend Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.