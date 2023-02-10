Mikel Arteta refuses to talk on the allegations from the English Premier League against his former club Manchester City. (0:36)

Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal to win the Premier League title on the pitch rather than rely on any fallout from the charges against rivals Manchester City.

A four-year Premier League investigation concluded on Monday with City accused of breaching Financial Fair Play rules over 100 times between 2009 and 2018.

City also allegedly failed to co-operate with the investigation and if found guilty, the English champions face a range of possible sanctions including a fine, points deduction or even expulsion from the league.

Pep Guardiola's side deny the charges but should they be proved, City could face a fresh blow in their attempts to win a fifth league title in six seasons given they are already five points behind Arsenal having played a game more.

Any points deduction would leave Arsenal overwhelming favourites to finish on top, but Arteta told a news conference on Friday: "Let's focus on what we have to do and win enough football matches for that to happen. We have to earn the right to win it [the title], that's for sure."

Arteta avoided commenting on City's charges directly despite spending three years as a coach under Guardiola between 2016 and 2019, winning two league titles.

"I'm not going to make any comment on that I'm sorry," he said.

Pushed on whether he found it difficult to stay quiet given City's status as Arsenal's closest challengers, Arteta said: "We have enough to look after our own garden."