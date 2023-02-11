James Olley breaks down a flat Arsenal performance as the title challengers are held at home by Brentford. (1:16)

Mikel Arteta has accused the match officials of "changing the rules" as Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford on Saturday.

Ivan Toney's 74th-minute header cancelled out Arsenal's substitute Leandro Trossard's first goal the club seven minutes earlier as the visitors earned a deserved point at Emirates Stadium.

However, Arteta believes Toney's effort should not have stood because Ethan Pinnock was in an offside position as Mathias Jensen took the free-kick which eventually led to Toney's equaliser.

"I just looked back and it is offside yes," Arteta said. "They will probably give an explanation later in the week. Today we haven't got one.

"You have to apply certain principles in defending and you do that by sticking to the rules. Suddenly you change the rules and then you have to change your principles.

"So tell us before so then you don't hide the line that high, because you're always going to have an advantage if you get blocked."

Asked if he will discuss the situation with the Premier League, Arteta added: "Yeah we always assess the game with them and we give our views and our points. But it's too late."

Arsenal moved six points clear of Manchester City but Pep Guardiola's side can halve that deficit if they beat Aston Villa at home on Sunday ahead of the top two facing each other at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.