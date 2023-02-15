Mikel Arteta, right, gives instructions to Granit Xhaka during Arsenal's loss to Manchester City. Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has played down the impact of Manchester City knocking Arsenal off the top of the Premier League table by insisting a "psychological marathon" lies ahead in the title race.

The defending champions moved to the summit for the first time since Nov. 5 after a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

- Ogden: Race is on after City beat Arsenal to go top

Bukayo Saka's 42nd-minute penalty cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne opener before second-half goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland gave City a potentially pivotal win.

After the match, Arteta said: "Psychologically there is a marathon still out there. So psychologically [the title] is very far. I said it three months ago and I said it today, it's about tomorrow. The most important thing is how we are tomorrow and focus on that because the rest of the things, we don't know what is going to happen.

"We have to pick [up] the points, because the performances are there for sure. What we've done today against this team, believe me that wasn't the game that they wanted to play.

"But we wanted the points and we didn't get them and at the end the games are decided in the boxes and we have given too much away today and weren't ruthless enough to convert our chances. That's what we have to improve."

Thomas Partey missed the game due to a muscular problem and he remains a doubt for Saturday's trip to Aston Villa.

Arteta's opposite number Pep Guardiola agreed with his former assistant that the race still had a long way to run.

"They have played one game less so I consider they are top of the league," Guardiola told reporters. "There are still many games to play, the Champions League is coming, the Europa League is coming. Many, many difficulties for everyone.

"But what is important is the fact that we could have come here a few weeks ago maybe about eight or nine points behind. Losing here it would have been almost over.

"But now because of the fact they dropped points, we came here for the chance to be close, we won the game, we are there."

City still have to play Arsenal at home at the end of April, which is when Guardiola believes the race will come to the boil.

"This league will be decided for the last eight or 10 games. There are 15 to go. Many games and tiring for the players."