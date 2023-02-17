Mikel Arteta has called on the Premier League to scrap the scheduling that sees teams play on Wednesday and in the early fixture on Saturday.

The early Saturday kick-off time -- created for television broadcasters -- has long been a source of frustration for managers with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp one of the most outspoken critics of having to play at that time after a Wednesday night match.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

At a Premier League meeting in May 2021, the clubs voted to remove the Wednesday-Saturday early game for any team playing away in Champions League.

However, the rule does not apply to domestic football or home European games, meaning Arsenal will kick-off at Aston Villa on Saturday just 63 hours after losing to Manchester City in midweek.

"They put the schedule the way they did," Arteta said. "It's a bit unusual, but it's what it is. There are certain rules with the Champions League.

"When you are playing on Wednesday night [away] and then you cannot play [in the early game on Saturday]. So I think that should apply to any competition.

"I think that is why one of the changes was made towards the Champions League teams, especially.

"But I think following the same principle, I think you are talking physiologically, that is very difficult to turnaround on that period to get the best outcome and reduce the injury risk for players, but that's it. We knew we were going to play at that time. That's not an excuse."

Emile Smith Rowe could be included in the squad as he is due to train later on Friday following a thigh problem but Thomas Partey remains a doubt with a muscular issue having missed the 3-1 defeat to City.

Arteta insisted that his young squad are equipped to handle the pressure of a title race despite being knocked off the top by City for the first time since Nov. 5.

"If you want to be at the top, you have to [cope with pressure]," he said. "Looking at what they did the other day gives me a lot of encouragement to think that they are ready."