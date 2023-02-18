Janusz Michallik praises Mikel Arteta's men for fighting to the end to claim a 4-2 win over Aston Villa. (1:03)

Aston Villa and Arsenal staff clashed in the stands as Mikel Arteta's team scored twice in stoppage time to win 4-2 at Villa Park.

The physical altercation took place after Emiliano Martinez's 93rd-minute own goal gave the visitors a 3-2 lead, with eyewitnesses confirming analysts from both clubs -- Villa's Victor Manas and Arsenal's Miguel Molina -- were involved.

One eyewitness suggested Molina's celebration of Martinez's own goal triggered an angry reaction from Manas and another analyst, Jaime Arias.

Stewards intervened to separate the pair, although a source connected to Arsenal told ESPN that Molina left the area of his own accord before the situation escalated further.

Arteta said he had not spoken to Molina after the game and when asked about the incident at his postmatch news conference, he replied: "Like anything that happens in the stands. We will look at it, address it and take action if it's necessary."

Manas is a former Arsenal employee, having worked there under Emery prior to his sacking in November 2019.

Speaking in his news conference, Emery said he was unaware of an incident which took place but confirmed he would follow up later on.

Arsenal recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 down to earn a last-gasp win which sent them back to the top of the table ahead of Manchester City's trip to Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.