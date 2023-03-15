Ben White left the World Cup finals prematurely, citing personal reasons. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has said Ben White is ready to be called up for England despite leaving the World Cup prematurely in November.

Southgate will name his latest squad on Thursday for matches against Italy and Ukraine, the first international break since England's campaign in Qatar ended at the quarterfinal stage with defeat to France.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

White flew home early from the finals with the Football Association citing "personal reasons" and calling for "the player's privacy to be respected."

White has started 25 Premier League games for Arsenal this season in an unfamiliar right-back role but has been one of the club's most consistent performers as they sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Asked if he anticipated any lingering issues from White's withdrawal in Qatar, Arteta said: "As far as I am concerned, no. He has been in very good form, available for every single match and has been performing well for us. He is available for us so for sure he will be available for the England squad."

Meanwhile, Arsenal have announced a boardroom restructure which will see Stan Kroenke and his son Josh Kroenke become co-chairs of the club while Tim Lewis is named executive vice-chair.

Josh has been increasingly involved in decision-making over recent seasons and sources have told ESPN the move merely reflects the day-to-day running of the club.

Lewis was only appointed to the board as a non-executive director in July 2020 but has quickly developed into a key figure at the club.