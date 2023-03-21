        <
          Arsenal's Tomiyasu out for rest of season with knee injury

          Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season after having surgery for a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

          Japanese right-back Tomiyasu came off nine minutes into Arsenal's Europa League round-of-16 encounter with Portuguese side Sporting CP after he slipped awkwardly during a challenge and hurt his knee.

          Arteta had said at the time that they were immediately concerned as the 24-year-old Japan international is "not one to exaggerate things."

          "Following his substitution during last Thursday's Europa League match, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu sustained a significant injury to his right knee," Arsenal said in a statement.

          "Tomi has had successful surgery in London on Tuesday and will be ruled out for the remainder of this season."

          Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League in a penalty shootout but they are still top of the Premier League with an eight-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

          The north London club also lost defender William Saliba to a back injury in the same game, with France opting to replace him in their squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.