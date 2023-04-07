Steve Nicol says Arsenal's performance vs. Leeds makes them look like the future Premier League champions. (0:57)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has backed his side to keep their cool in Sunday's crucial Premier League trip to Liverpool.

Arsenal's last league visit to Anfield ended in a 4-0 defeat, which featured Arteta and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp engaging in a touchline spat that appeared to stir the home crowd and trigger an improved display.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

With the game locked at 0-0 in the first half, Arteta and Klopp had to be separated after a heated exchange following a tackle by Sadio Mane on Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Asked if he would act differently this weekend, Arteta said: "I don't know. I would have to be in the situation again. I reacted to defend our players the best possible way but I don't like seeing myself like this so hopefully not."

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off in their most recent game at Liverpool -- a 0-0 EFL Cup semifinal, first leg draw in January 2022 -- and it is a ground where they have not won in any competition inside 90 minutes since September 2012.

Pushed on whether Arsenal had to stay in control of their emotions, he added: "Yeah. They know that. They experience that. We know what we have to do. We've played in the toughest places. We went to [Tottenham's] White Hart Lane and did what the team did [winning 2-0], the atmosphere doesn't get much tougher than that.

"They are a great team managed by a top manager and they create an incredible atmosphere that makes it very difficult for any opponent.

"It is the same to come to the Emirates. It's very, very difficult so we know that and the opportunity is there ahead of us in Sunday.

"Something we have done in the last two or three years is to win in places that the team didn't do for many years."

Bukayo Saka has shaken off an illness and is set to start for Arsenal while Arteta hinted that one of William Saliba (back) or Eddie Nketiah (ankle) will attempt to train tomorrow in a bid to be available.