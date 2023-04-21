LONDON -- Mikel Arteta insists he "cannot wait" to face Manchester City and said he believes Arsenal must win at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to lift the Premier League title.

The Gunners came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw against bottom club Southampton on Friday but handed a further advantage to second-placed City, who are now five points behind but with two games in hand.

Carlos Alcaraz capitalised on a dreadful error by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to score after 27 seconds before former Gunners forward Theo Walcott extended Southampton's lead on 14 minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli halved the deficit but substitute Duje Caleta-Car nodded home on 66 minutes before Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka struck in the final three minutes of normal time to set up a grandstand finish.

However, Arsenal could not find a winner and will head to Manchester aiming to secure a first victory at City since January 2015.