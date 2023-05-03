The Chelsea interim manager reacts to his side's 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium vs. Arsenal in the Premier League. (0:19)

A football fan has been arrested for shining a laser into the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during their game against Arsenal in the Premier League, it was announced on Wednesday.

After coming on as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's 3-1 loss at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Mudryk appeared to be constantly targeted with a laser every time he touched the ball.

"This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable and we will fully support the police with their enquiries," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We will obviously take the strongest possible action."

Following the game, the Ukraine international posted on his social media account to confirm he was "okay" after the incident.

The English Football Association is set to look into the matter.

Mudryk was also jeered by the home crowd during his substitute appearance after he decided to join rivals Chelsea despite interest from Arsenal.