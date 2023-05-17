James Olley details exactly what has gone wrong for Arsenal as their 3-0 defeat to Brighton effectively hands the Premier League title to Manchester City. (1:51)

Gabriel Martinelli will miss Arsenal's final two matches of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old limped off 20 minutes into Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Brighton after a challenge by Moises Caicedo and was seen at full-time wearing a protective boot.

Martinelli is expected to be sidelined for several weeks but early indications are he will return for Arsenal's pre-season in July, assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery.

The Brazilian will miss Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal's final match of the campaign at home to Wolves on May 28.

Sunday's loss to Brighton all but ended Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League title this season. Mikel Arteta's side trail leaders Manchester City by four points and have played a game more.

Martinelli has been a key part of Arsenal's unexpected title challenge this campaign. The forward has featured in all 36 of Arsenal's Premier League matches, scoring 15 goals and adding five assists.

After signing from Sao Paulo club Ituano in July 2019, Martinelli signed a long-term contract extension at the Emirates Stadium in February.