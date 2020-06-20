Arsenal's Bellerin, Holding 5/10 as Gunners fall to late defeat at Brighton

Mesut Ozil was absent from Arsenal's loss at Man City, but Mark Ogden says he would have made no difference. (1:07)

Arsenal fell to a second defeat in two matches since the Premier League restarted when Neal Maupay's late strike handed Brighton & Hove Albion a 2-1 win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

It was a game overshadowed by a horrific injury to the away side's goalkeeper, with Bernd Leno having to be stretchered off in the first half.

Despite their expanding injury list, Mikel Arteta's side took the lead, when Nicolas Pepe finally got the best of Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan midway through the second half. Brighton didn't take it lying down, hitting back 10 minutes later when Arsenal's botched defending from a corner kick allowed Lewis Dunk to poke home.

The visitors pushed on for a late winner, but it was Brighton who stole the three points after Maupay's cool finish to a great attacking move completed a remarkable turnaround for the Seagulls.

Positives

Arsenal's young players have often led by example under Mikel Arteta's management, and today was no exception. Bukayo Saka was once again superb, this time deployed on the left side of a midfield four. He deserved a goal, but the closest he came to one was a first-half strike that cannoned back off the crossbar.

Additionally, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette playing as a striking pair from the start provided a threat, with their link-up play leading to some good openings.

Negatives

Leno's first-half injury was a real gut punch for Arsenal, who also saw a number of key players sidelined after Wednesday's c3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad. Leno's knee appeared to twist upon landing, raising concerns over what could well turn out to be a long term layoff.

After his heroics against City, he's going to be sorely missed. Arsenal's late defensive collapse will also be of concern moving forwards.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Arteta had few other defensive options this afternoon, with his first-choice centre-backs absent due to injury or suspension. However, the Spaniard did make the bold call of setting his side out in a makeshift 4-4-2 formation. It worked well going forward, with Saka and Pepe performing superbly from wide positions.