Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts Arsenal ahead vs. Liverpool with a fine curling finish. Watch FA Community Shield on ESPN+ (1:08)

Aubameyang does Black Panther celebration as Arsenal go 1-0 up (1:08)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dedicated his goal against Liverpool in the Community Shield to the actor Chadwick Boseman with his iconic Black Panther celebration (stream LIVE on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Boseman, 43, starred as Black icon Jackie Robinson in "42" before rising to fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died on Friday of cancer.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Insider Notebook: Real Madrid stars stunned by Messi exit talk

The Gabon international opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a curling shot into the bottom right corner.

After scoring, Aubameyang ran to the side of the pitch and placed his arms across his chest in the superhero's classic pose.

Aubameyang previously wore a Black Panther mask after scoring a brace against Rennes in Arsenal's Europa League round-of-16 second-leg match in March 2019.

"I needed a mask which represents me and that's the Black Panther. In Gabon, we call the national team the Panthers," he said at the time.

Before the game against Liverpool on Saturday, Aubameyang tweeted a picture of Boseman and captioned it "Wakanda forever."

Mikel Arteta's men won the Community Shield 5-4 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.