Steve Nicol praises the performance of Willian on his Arsenal debut in their 3-0 win over Fulham. (1:31)

Willian's reputation has 'come with him' to Arsenal (1:31)

Arsenal have big ambitions for the season striker Alexandre Lacazette has said after their opening-day 3-0 victory against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

"It was the best way to start the season," Lacazette, who got on the scoresheet alongside new signing Gabriel and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, told the BBC.

"[Manager Mikel Arteta] wants us to be perfect. We have a lot of big ambitions. I want to help the team to be on top and I know it is my job."

- Insider Notebook: Greenwood, Foden face England axe

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Lacazette denied media reports he had wanted a move away from Arsenal during the close-season.

Sources told ESPN on Friday that Lacazette was going to seek clarification on his position in Arsenal amid speculation that he would leave the club in a £40 million deal.

"I am really happy at Arsenal," the France international said.

"It is only the press and other people that say I am not. I want to play and win titles. We want to be aggressive with and without the ball and improve every aspect of our game."

Arteta said the situation regarding club captain Aubameyang, who is yet to extend his contract which expires next year, was likely to be clarified soon and singled out the performances of several players at Craven Cottage.

"I'm really positive we'll get it [Aubameyang's new contract] done," Arteta told BT Sport. "Hopefully in the next few days you can get some news.

"I wanted to see my team determined with a lot of energy and do the things we did in training. We did it today.

"Gabriel didn't play for six months before today. Mohamed Elneny was brilliant. He has been excellent in training since day one. All the boys tried really hard."