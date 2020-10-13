Thomas Partey has claimed he joined Arsenal to win the Premier League.

The 27-year-old completed a dramatic £45 million deadline day move from Atletico Madrid and will meet his new teammates for the first time this week following international duty with Ghana.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The Gunners have not won the title since 2004 and although Liverpool and Manchester City remain firm favourites to continue their dominance at the top of the division this term, Partey believes they can return to the summit of English football.

Asked if his ultimate ambition was to see Arsenal as champions once again, Partey replied: "Yes. This is our new objective. That's the objective of the club, of me myself and I think that we have to get back to where we belong.

"I've seen that everyone has been excited and everyone is willing to win something and all the trophies that come their way. I think that's the goal and objective for everyone here and that's my goal also."

Partey revealed he is "prepared" for what would be a daunting Premier League debut in Saturday's trip to Manchester City, but played down any suggestions of high expectations as he is charged with the responsibility of solving a vulnerability in midfield which has been a long-standing issue for Arsenal.

play 1:12 Arsenal's Partey impresses with two assists for Ghana Thomas Partey set up two goals in two minutes as Ghana beat Qatar 5-1.

"I think there is no pressure on me," he said. "I like to challenge myself, I like new challenges as I said and it's all about learning fast, learning quickly how it goes and you just get used to it and everything works.

"For me it's a great feeling. I like to play in the big matches, but it all depends on the coach and whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not.

"It's the decision of Mikel [Arteta]. I just arrived. For me, I'm prepared but I need to get used to the style of play before I can play.

"I have to be quick, make sure that I learn everything as fast as I can. In football, I have make sure I do everything on the training ground and make sure Mikel sees that I am ready to play for him."