Arteta has come under fire after a run of five Premier League games without a win that has left Arsenal 15th in the table, just five points above the relegation places.

But Guardiola has urged the club to keep faith with his former Manchester City assistant and says he is confident the Spaniard will turn things around at the Emirates.

"Arsenal doesn't have a better manager that leads this club -- in this year and the next -- that is better than him," said Guardiola.

"I don't have to give publicly my support because he has it and he knows that he has it. He's one of the best managers I've ever worked with, of course, and seen directly.

"I'm pretty sure he will turn over and will do it like everyone expects. But sometimes when a club comes from not a good period, sometimes it needs time.

"I would say [if I was] part of the board at Arsenal, I will not have any doubts about his quality and capacity to put Arsenal in the place like Arsenal deserves to be."

City will welcome West Brom to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday looking to move to within three points of leaders Tottenham and Liverpool, who meet at Anfield on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero trained on Monday and could feature after missing the 0-0 draw with Manchester United because of a stomach complaint.

Gabriel Jesus has struggled for form in the absence of Aguero and has gone six games without a goal but Guardiola says the Brazil international contributes far more than just putting the ball in the net.,

"I love him so much," said the City manager at a news conference on Monday.

"What he's able to do is one of the reasons why we concede few goals, and few chances is thanks exclusively to him.

"Without him we would concede more chances. And sometimes I give credit to the other ones. Of course, he wants to score goals and he will do it.

"I want his goals but his contribution is as the best striker in the world doing something that no other striker can do for the team."