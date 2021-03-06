Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's 1-1 draw vs. Burnley and highlights their inability to be clinical in the final third. (0:47)

Arsenal came into their Premier League game against Burnley looking to build on encouraging victories against Leicester City and Benfica.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured that momentum continued when he scored within six minutes, though an absolute shocking error from Granit Xhaka -- when he tried to pass the ball sideways in his own six-yard box but only succeeded in rebounding the ball off Chris Wood and into the net -- gifted an equaliser for Burnley before half-time.

Despite both teams creating chances in the second and Arsenal piling on late pressure, the score remained 1-1.

Positives

The Gunners dominated large periods of the first half, playing some brilliant football that was both aesthetically pleasing and effective in creating chances. There was also a lot to be pleased about regarding the team's defensive work and there should be special satisfaction with how Burnley's aerial threat was dealt with. Arsenal showed defensive character to ensure the home side didn't get a second when they were put under pressure in the second half.

Negatives

Even before Xhaka's howler, Arsenal had given the ball away in dangerous areas a couple of times -- something that may have been punished by better opposition -- and there were a few times where the Gunners struggled to overcome Burnley's press.

There was also a chronic wastefulness in front of goal, as Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe missed some good chances -- Pepe in particular, when he miskicked from six yards out, was awful. There will certainly be disappointment in the amount of control Arsenal surrendered to Burnley in the second half.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Mikel Arteta looked furious after Xhaka's mistake cost them the lead and it is easy to see why considering how well everything had been going before then. Arteta made some changes to turn the tide and get Arsenal back in the lead, but his side couldn't overcome Burnley. There will be so much frustration that the game ended in a draw despite the late pressure.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Bernd Leno, 7 -- Made some great saves, especially one from Wood, and was dominant when claiming balls in the air. Had no chance of doing anything about Burnley's bizarre equaliser -- for which no blame should be attached to the goalkeeper for passing to Xhaka, as he was simply doing what he was instructed to do.

DF Calum Chambers, 7 -- Burnley looked to get the ball behind Chambers a few times early on, but the Englishman was resolute defensively. Also had his moments offensively, getting some good balls into the box.

DF David Luiz, 6 -- Used his body very well when defending and was good with his distribution of the ball. There were moments where he rushed out of defence too much and didn't win the ball, however, and it nearly cost them.

DF Pablo Mari, 7 -- Showed good anticipation and awareness to snuff out danger, while he also did well to largely overcome Wood in physical battles.

DF Kieran Tierney, 7 -- Was typically reliable at left-back, while also getting forward well and putting a chance on a plate for Pepe that should have earned him an assist.

MF Thomas Partey, 7 -- The midfielder was so composed on the ball at all times and he started the move for Arsenal's opening goal before being taken off in the second half after looking tired.

Granit Xhaka was poor as Arsenal struggled again. Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images

MF Granit Xhaka, 4 -- Having already given the ball away in dangerous areas a few times, Xhaka played an absolute shocker of a pass for Wood's equaliser. Gave a better account of himself in the second half but didn't redeem himself.

MF Bukayo Saka, 6 -- Did show a threat down the right but missed a chance after some good link up play with Aubameyang, while a better touch may have given him another good chance after the striker played him through. Booked for a foul on Charlie Taylor.

MF Martin Odegaard, 5 -- The Norwegian showed some ingenuity in his play at times, including the pass that created a chance for Partey. However, he showed quality in sporadic flashes, rather than making his mark on the game.

MF Willian, 7 -- Has turned his form around in recent times and did well to set up Aubameyang's goal. However, he faded out of the game a bit in the second half.

FW Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 8 -- The Gabon international enjoys playing against Burnley and took his record to eight goals in seven games against the Clarets with his opener. He linked the play brilliantly but did miss a half-chance when the score was 1-0.

Substitutes

Alexandre Lacazette, 6 -- Replaced Odegaard in the 63rd minute and played in the No. 10 role. He drew fouls from Burnley defenders and made a nuisance of himself in the Burnley box at times.

Nicolas Pepe, 5 -- Replaced Willian in the 69th minute and missed a brilliant chance at the end, though will feel aggrieved that he didn't win a penalty when the ball hit Erik Pieters on the arm, while his later effort was cleared off the line by the same player's shoulder, only for the referee to award a penalty and red card, but saw both rescinded when VAR intervened.

Dani Ceballos, N/A -- Replaced Partey in the 81st minute and smashed an effort against the post in the dying seconds.