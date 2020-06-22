A man involved in building work at the AS Monaco training ground in La Turbie, France, died on Monday afternoon after a landslide fell on his truck, the club confirmed in a statement.

The club's training ground is cut into the mountains just off the coast and construction is going on to improve the facilities. The work is also being done to solidify the cliff. However, a piece of rock fell from the cliff and onto the construction worker's vehicle.

He was not working directly for the club but for the company doing the work.

The players had just arrived for their 2 p.m. training session. The location of the accident was not accessible for players, staff or fans.

Monaco sent their condolences to the family of the victim.