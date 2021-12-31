Jess Marsch is on the shortlist to be the next Monaco manager. Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

American Jesse Marsch is one of the leading candidates in the running to become the new manager of AS Monaco, sources have told ESPN.

The Ligue 1 club sacked Niko Kovac on Thursday after what the board described as an underwhelming first half of the season.

Paul Mitchell, the Monaco sporting director who brought in Kovac 18 months ago, is leading the search for his replacement.

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement is the favourite and has asked to leave the Belgian side and join Monaco. The two clubs have not found an agreement yet and in case there is no breakthrough, Marsch is next on the list.

Marsch, 48, is a free agent after leaving RB Leipzig earlier this season. He knows Mitchell well after working with him when he was at RB Salzburg.

Clement has been the best manager in the Belgium top flight for the last three seasons. His team impressed in the Champions League again this season despite not making it past the group stages against PSG, Manchester City and Leipzig.

Monaco hope that they can announce their new manager by Monday at the latest, ready for the players' return to training after their winter break.