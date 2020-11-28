ESPN FC's Stewart Robson gives his rationale as to why AS Roma are slight favourites over Napoli. (1:08)

The Italian army were called to Roma's training ground after several unexploded Second World War bombs were discovered, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

"A big thank you to the Italian army and their bomb squad, after they safely and successfully removed a number of devices dating back to the Second World War from the club's training centre at Trigoria," Roma said on Twitter.

Grazie agli artificieri dell'@Esercito per l'operazione di bonifica degli ordigni bellici risalenti alla Seconda Guerra Mondiale effettuata in questi giorni nel centro sportivo di Trigoria 👏#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/2Cx6zKl9fn — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) November 28, 2020

It also showed a picture of soldiers removing the bombs which appeared to be around one foot long each.

The Il Messaggero newspaper said that there were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build new pitches.