Jose Mourinho was left frustrated with a noisy window panel in his first press conference as Roma manager. (0:37)

Jose Mourinho enjoyed an emphatic 10-0 victory in his first game in charge of new club Roma on Thursday.

Roma welcomed Serie D's Montecatini to the club training ground for a preseason friendly where Mourinho's side got off to the perfect start.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Borja Mayoral scored a hat trick and strikes from Carles Perez, Gianluca Mancini, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicola Zalewski, Amadou Diawara and a Santi own goal completed the rout.

Following the match, Montecatini posted on Facebook: "We leave Rome and Trigoria at the end of a wonderful and unforgettable day for which we thank the AS Roma for the hospitality."

The first training game of pre-season has just finished: a 10-0 win against guests Montecatini.



⚽️ The scorers today: Perez, Mancini, Mayoral (3), Calafiori, Zaniolo (p.), Zalewski, Diawara and an own goal!#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/Tyd82EzinB — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 15, 2021

Mourinho is back in Italian football for the second time in his career after leading Inter Milan to a historic Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League Treble in 2010.

The Portuguese is the first managerial appointment under the new ownership of Friedkin family from the United States.

Mourinho is looking to revive his career at Roma after being sacked by Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

During his first news conference as Roma manager, Mourinho rejected claims that his spells at United and Spurs had been a "disaster."

Mourinho will be looking for another impressive result when Roma face Serie B side Ternana on Sunday.