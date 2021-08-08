Jose Mourinho was sent off against Real Betis on Saturday for approaching the ref during the match. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side ended with just eight players in their 5-2 friendly defeat to Real Betis on Saturday.

Mourinho, who was appointed Roma boss in May after he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, was dismissed on 60 minutes after he furiously approached referee Jorge Figueroa following Betis' third goal.

Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini received a second yellow card when protesting the opponent's third goal, while defenders Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp were also dismissed after two separate incidents later in the game.

Betis, who were already winning 3-2, added two more goals in the final 10 minutes of the match as they comfortably saw off a significantly outnumbered Roma side.

Roma kick-off their 2021-22 Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on Aug. 22.