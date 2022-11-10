Is any club better than Napoli right now? (0:53)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has accused one of his players of "betrayal," telling him to find a new club in the January transfer window.

Mourinho revealed his anger at the unnamed player after Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Sassuolo, a result that came after their 1-0 defeat at Lazio in the Rome derby.

"I'm sorry, because the team's effort was betrayed by the attitude of an unprofessional player," Mourinho said.

"I feel betrayed by one of my players. He betrayed everyone else. Who is it? I won't say. In January he will have to find another team."

There is speculation in the Italia media that the player is Netherlands defender Rick Karsdorp, who came on as a substitute in the 65th minute.

Roma took an 80th-minute lead through substitute Tammy Abraham, only for Andrea Pinamonti to equalise for Sassuolo shortly afterwards.

Karsdorp, 27, looked out of position and left forward Armand Lauriente unmarked in the build-up to Sassuolo's goal.

A former Feyenoord player who has made three appearances for the Netherlands, Karsdorp is under contract with Roma until June 2025.

"The mistake is part of the game," Mourinho said. "The unprofessional and incorrect attitude with the teammates displeases me. I already said it [the name] in the changing room, and I don't do that often.

"After matches, I don't speak often with the team. I had 16 players on the pitch, I liked the attitude of fifteen. I didn't like one and I said so."

Roma are sixth in Serie A, 12 points adrift of league leaders Napoli after 14 games.