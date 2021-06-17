Ashley Young is leaving Inter Milan to return to Aston Villa on a free transfer. Getty

Former England international Ashley Young has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer from Internazionale, returning to the club a decade after he left for Manchester United, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.

Young, 35, has signed a one-year contract with Villa after helping Inter win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte last season.

"Ashley brings with him a wealth of experience of top-level football both at club and international level and he is joining having just won a league championship in Italy," Villa head coach Dean Smith said in a statement.

"He is a player who can play in a number of positions and, having spoken to him at length, I know he is determined to make a real impact with us this season."

Young moved from Aston Villa to Manchester United in 2011, making 192 appearances and scoring 15 goals in all competitions with the Old Trafford club, before joining Inter in 2020.